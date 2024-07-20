Karnataka Lokayukta police found Rs 49.85 crore DA from 12 officials

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Friday found Rs 49.85 crore disproportionate assets (DA) after raiding 60 premises belonging to 12 officials of different departments across the state. This is the second such massive raid in the last nine days. On July 11, the Lokayukta police unearthed Rs 45.14 crore DA by raiding 56 locations of 11 officers.

Athar Ali, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department in Bengaluru, allegedly threw a bag containing ornaments to a neighbouring building after seeing officials raiding his house in Bengaluru. All the ornaments were recovered by the Lokayukta police later. Chethan Kumar, District Labour Officer in Mysuru, was found with Rs 58 lakh cash. Athar stands first among the 12 officials, allegedly possessing Rs 8.63 crore DA. He owns Rs 5.82 crore in immovable assets, including four sites, and three houses. His movable assets are worth Rs 2.81 crore, including Rs 25.18 lakh cash, and Rs 2.08 crore worth of ornaments.

Additional Director CT Madhukumar, on official duty as Chief Operation Officer at the Invest Karnataka Forum, Industries and Commerce Department in Bengaluru, allegedly possessed Rs 7.41 crore DA. This includes Rs 2.47 crore immovable assets with three houses, 6 acres 20 guntas agriculture land and a farmhouse. His movable assets are Rs 4.94 crore, including Rs 88 lakh worth of ornaments and Rs 68 lakh savings.

BV Raja, a First Division Assistant in the Land Acquisition Office of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board in Bengaluru, is in third place with Rs 5.51 crore DA. He owns movable assets of Rs 4.04 crore, including a site and six houses. His movable assets are Rs 1.47 crore, including Rs 40 lakh worth of ornaments.