Move magistrate court for home food, Karnataka HC told actor Darshan

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday asked actor Darshan, an accused in the S Renukaswamy murder case, to approach the magistrate court to avail home food, a bed and clothes, during his stay in prison. Directing the counsel of the accused to file the application before the magistrate on Saturday, the court directed the latter to decide the same by July 26.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the order while adjourning the hearing to July 29, on the petition filed by Darshan seeking directions to the prison authorities to allow him to get home food, bed, clothes and books.

Before this, the prosecution had filed objections to the petition on the ground that the accused can give representation to the Inspector General of Prisons for home food and if the same is not considered, then he has to approach the magistrate court but he cannot approach the high court directly. This apart, the prosecution also contended that Darshan is not entitled to bed and clothes as he is an accused in a murder case, as per the prison manual. It also expressed concern about who will take the responsibility if something goes wrong if the accused is allowed to get food from home.