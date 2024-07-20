Want choppers to search for bodies, says Uttara Kannada DC

SHIRUR (ANKOLA): The Uttara Kannada district administration has sought assistance from the Indian Coast Guard to help them in searching for the people who went missing in the landslide at Shirur in Ankola. However, there was no much progress on Friday, except for clearing landslides in some places.

The rescue and restoration work at Shirur continued, but the harsh terrain and heavy rainfall posed major hurdles for the rescue team.

The work to clear National Highway 66 as well as searching the missing persons began amid heavy downpours.

Considering the rough terrain, hostile weather, increase in water level in Gangavalli river and the possibility of more landslides in the adjoining areas, the district administration on Friday wrote to the Indian Coast Guard seeking its help. “I have written to the Indian Coast Guard to send a helicopter to search for the bodies in the river and even in places where soil has deposited as these areas are beyond our reach,” Lakshmi Priya, deputy commissioner, Uttara Kannada, told TNIE. However, the harsh weather has made the use of helicopters nearly impossible.

“These choppers are supposed to arrive from Goa, but they could not take off due to heavy rainfall. We are hoping for favourable weather tomorrow so that the choppers can arrive,” the DC said.