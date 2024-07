BENGALURU: With Opposition BJP and JDS legislators trying to corner him over the alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday went on an offensive by declaring that his government would get all scams during the BJP rule probed and send those involved in them to jail.

“They should understand, we are not scared of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) or BJP,’’ the CM said while responding to Opposition parties’ allegations in the Assembly. The CM accused BJP of using ED as its tool, while its legislators made allegations against the government on the instructions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Later addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah admitted to the scam in the ST corporation and said that his government has taken measures to ensure transparency in the transaction of funds released to all boards and corporations.

Earlier in the Assembly, the CM said that during BJP’s rule, several scams happened. “Ours is not Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai government to let go those who embezzle government money. We are not going to spare anyone. We will not compromise with corruption,” he said.

The previous government did not take any action against corruption or people involved in it. This resulted in rampant corruption now, he said.