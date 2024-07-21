Action against ‘crooks’ with plum postings: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that boards and corporations have some crooks who have continued with the plum postings and warned that the government will take action to remove them after an investigation.
“There were some crooks (khadeemaru in Kannada) in the system during the BJP tenure and they have continued in our term too. They had committed fraud to the tune of Rs 300 crore and we should be cautious about it. Clerks have been made superintendents and managing directors (MDs) of certain corporations and we will investigate such cases,” he told reporters.
He was responding to a question on the government taking back around Rs 2,250 crore allocated to boards and corporations. “This is to bring in transparency and we had informed the concerned chairpersons. The Finance Department will manage all their funds from now on,” he said.
Shivakumar, who met presidents of party district and block committees from across the state, said the party organisation at the grassroots will be revamped, keeping in view the ZP/TP and BBMP polls.
Office-bearers who contributed to the party will be rewarded with posts, while others will be dropped, he said. “We have to restructure the party at the block level. The current set of presidents has worked for the party for a long time and they need to be rewarded. The court may give the green signal for elections any time and we need to be prepared. We had called for a meeting to discuss these aspects,” he added.
He said instructions have been issued to concerned MLAs and ministers to nominate only party workers to various government committees at the local level to ensure social justice.
On the committee headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara on appointments to boards and corporations, he said it has received 7,000-8,000 applications. “We’ve instructed the committee to consider committed party workers from villages even if they have not sought nomination,” he said.
Shivakumar claimed that the government has been able to protect the interest of farmers and yet follow court orders on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu due to good rain in the state.
“The KRS will be full in a couple of days and the water will flow to Tamil Nadu. Water has been released to the canals already and we will take the necessary steps to fill up tanks to help farmers in the state. Farmers need to be careful while planting paddy as we don’t know how much water will eventually be available which will be decided after discussions with the agriculture department,” he said.
“We have halted boating at the Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as a precautionary measure. A red alert has been issued for all areas along the river as water can be released from KRS anytime. There have been some casualties in coastal areas due to landslides. Our MLAs and party leaders are overseeing the rescue and relief works,” he added.
On Union Minister for Steel and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy visiting Ankola and other rain-affected areas on Saturday, he asked with scepticism, “How will Kumaraswamy’s visit help rain-affected people? He hasn’t come with CRPF or something to help. Our MLAs have already visited the landslide sites. Our ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and Mankala Vaidya have already assessed the situation and are taking necessary action. Our government has taken all necessary steps. If Kumaraswamy is visiting these places, let him visit. But let’s not do politics over rain disasters.”