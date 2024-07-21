Action against ‘crooks’ with plum postings: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Saturday alleged that boards and corporations have some crooks who have continued with the plum postings and warned that the government will take action to remove them after an investigation.

“There were some crooks (khadeemaru in Kannada) in the system during the BJP tenure and they have continued in our term too. They had committed fraud to the tune of Rs 300 crore and we should be cautious about it. Clerks have been made superintendents and managing directors (MDs) of certain corporations and we will investigate such cases,” he told reporters.

He was responding to a question on the government taking back around Rs 2,250 crore allocated to boards and corporations. “This is to bring in transparency and we had informed the concerned chairpersons. The Finance Department will manage all their funds from now on,” he said.

Shivakumar, who met presidents of party district and block committees from across the state, said the party organisation at the grassroots will be revamped, keeping in view the ZP/TP and BBMP polls.

Office-bearers who contributed to the party will be rewarded with posts, while others will be dropped, he said. “We have to restructure the party at the block level. The current set of presidents has worked for the party for a long time and they need to be rewarded. The court may give the green signal for elections any time and we need to be prepared. We had called for a meeting to discuss these aspects,” he added.

He said instructions have been issued to concerned MLAs and ministers to nominate only party workers to various government committees at the local level to ensure social justice.