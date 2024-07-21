After BJP, DSS to protest against government for diversion of SCSP/TSP grants

BENGALURU: The Congress government, mired in alleged scams, now, it seems, has to face the wrath of Dalit organisations over the alleged diversion of SCSP/TSP (Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan & Tribal-Sub Plan) grants to fund the guarantees. BJP too had raised the issue outside and inside Vidhana Soudha, during the ongoing joint session of the legislature with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleging that the ruling Congress government had cheated SC/STs.

DSS leaders Mavalli Shankar and Indhudhar Honnapura, both sympathisers of Siddaramaiah, held a joint press conference here on Saturday and came down heavily against Congress for allegedly cheating the Dalits. “Before the Assembly elections, they did not say they would use SCSP/TSP grants to fund the guarantees. Around Rs 14,000 crore has been diverted to fund the guarantees. We fought against BJP and backed Congress, but this government has been doing great injustice to us,” alleged Mavalli Shankar.

He urged the government to reveal what has happened to the SCSP/TSP grants and ensure that the money already allocated is used for the welfare of the communities. “If this is not taken seriously, we will take to the streets in the entire state,” he warned.

The guarantees are the general schemes and SCSP/TSP grants cannot be diverted to fund them as it will go against the objective of empowering the SC/ST communities, observed a DSS leader.

But ministers from SC/ST communities, including Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, have defended the government’s move to divert SCSP/TSP grants, saying the communities are benefiting proportionately to their population.

“The Congress government brought in the SCSP/TSP Act to allocate the funds for the welfare of SC/STs proportionate to their population. Let BJP prove whether we have violated Section 7, A, B and C of the Act. The previous BJP government had made the provision under Section 7D and diverted Rs 8,000 crore as deemed expenditure, but we had removed that,” claimed Priyank Kharge.