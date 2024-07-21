Karnataka cops sick of ‘gaps’ in Arogya Bhagya Yojana

BENGALURU: Launched in 2002 to provide comprehensive healthcare to police personnel and their families, Arogya Bhagya Yojana (ABY) aims to offer cashless transactions and coverage even for pre-existing conditions.

However, police officers stated that the scheme is not being implemented effectively. Not all hospitals have been listed and those under the Yojana refuse to reimburse expenses.

Over 170 hospitals, including 63 in the city, have been listed. But even for conditions, which require admission for four to five days or more, the expenses are not reimbursed, the officers said.

A senior officer said the contribution towards the scheme is Rs 200 to Rs 250 based on the ranks. However, the treatment management varies. The wards — general, semi-private, and private— are given based on the ranks and salary, resulting in health officials not providing prompt and proper care to those availing benefits under the yojana. “Treatment provided in general wards is not effective compared to private wards, especially at the district level,” the officer said.

While 63 hospitals have been listed in Bengaluru, districts such as Kodagu, Dharwad, Koppal, Ballari, Gadag, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur have only one each listed.

The officer said, “During emergencies, people generally rush to the nearest hospital. If only one or two hospitals are listed in a district, how can one make a decision? Should we think about the scheme or just rush to get treatment?” Citing his own experience, the officer said he was admitted in a private hospital in the city for pneumonia. He received less than 50% reimbursement of his total expense of Rs 1.8 lakh.

Another officer stressed the need for a proactive nodal officer to coordinate and ensure quick and hassle-free treatment.

The officers said reimbursements are delayed due to administrative processes. However, this should not happen. Administrative delays should not impact timely reimbursements.