Karnataka High Court closes Pocso case after youth marries victim

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka, which recently granted interim bail to a 23-year-old youth from Mysuru to marry an 18-year-old girl he sexually assaulted when she was a minor, has quashed the criminal proceedings against him after he produced the marriage certificate on his return to jail.

While passing the order, Justice M Nagaprasanna made it clear that the Pocso proceedings will be revived if the accused left the girl, who now has a child from him, in the lurch after the closure of the case on account of their marriage.

This court permitted the accused to marry the victim after granting him interim bail. After their marriage, the accused is back in jail. If the proceedings are not quashed, it would have an adverse impact on the mother and child, who will have to face ignominy in society. In view of this, it is appropriate to close the proceedings and compound the offence, the court said.

The court passed the interim order to release the accused from jail on June 17 and return by July 3 with a condition that he should produce the marriage certificate on July 4. Accordingly, he returned to the jail and produced the certificate.