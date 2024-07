ULLUVARE (UTTARA KANNADA ): People of Ulluvare are living in fear after Tuesday’s massive landslide which reduced their village to rubble. They now want to be shifted to a safe place.

Manjunath Hanumanthe Gouda, 20, was returning home when he saw the hillock caving in and sweeping away a small hotel, some vehicles and part of NH 66 to the Gangavalli river below. As debris from the hillock entered the river, water rose as high as 40 ft. Because of this, even high tension electric cables snapped and fell into the river. A huge “explosion” was heard. Mud, boulders and trees from the hillock swept away parts of Ulluvare village on the other side of the river, he said.

His mother Sanni Hanumanthe Gouda, who is 60, was alone at home when the landslide took place. “It all happened in a few seconds. Boulders and mud covered the newly-constructed pathway, canal and paddy fields. Even fish from the river were washed ashore,” said Krishnegouda, gram panchayat member.

‘We are left with nothing now’

“What surprised us was that the water that rose from the river was hot. Within minutes, around 27 houses collapsed in the village,” said Krishnegouda.

When minister Mankal Vaidya and Karwar–Ankola MLA Satish Sail visited Ulluvare on Saturday, many affected people appealed to shift them from the village to a safe place. “We do not want to live here. Shift the village to a safe place,” said Durgi Shivu Gouda, who was in tears. “We have been left with nothing now. Not even proper clothes to wear,” she told Vaidhya and Sail. Nagesh Eshwar Ambig, a fisherman, said, “The village has around 27 families. Each family had three to four fishing boats. All our boats, fishing nets and other equipment have been swept away.”