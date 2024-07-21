Man drags dog behind two-wheeler in Karnataka's Udupi; case registered

UDUPI: An incident in which a man was seen dragging a dog tied to his two-wheeler has sparked widespread outrage in Udupi. The video of this act has gone viral, igniting backlash and condemnation from animal rights activists. The incident occurred on Saturday in Shirva, Kaup taluk of Udupi district. The motive behind the act is unknown. People have demanded strict action against the accused, Abdul Khader, who allegedly dragged the dog for about six kilometres.

The incident took place in front of the Shirva Gram Panchayat building. Manjula Karkera, a member of the Prani Daya Sangha, reported the incident to the police after receiving the video on WhatsApp around 9:47 am. The footage showed the dog being dragged from St Mary's Junction towards the Manchakal area.

In her complaint, Karkera described the act as inhumane and intended to harm the dog severely. "He probably dragged the dog until it breathed its last," she said. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Khader, hailing from Kombugudde, was riding without a helmet. Consequently, the police have registered a case against him under Section 325 BNS and the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is ongoing.