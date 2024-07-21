Villagers carry critically ill woman on handmade stretcher 10 km through forest to reach ambulance in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A critically ill 38-year-old woman was carried by villagers on a handmade stretcher through a challenging 10 km stretch in the Western Ghats' Khanapur forests to ensure she received timely medical care. The woman, brought to a Belagavi hospital unconscious on Friday, is now stable and recovering well.

A group of villagers from Amgaon, which lacks basic amenities like many other remote villages in Khanapur, trekked through the muddy and challenging terrain of the dense forest to save 38-year-old Harshada Harishchandra Ghadi. They carried her on a handmade stretcher for 10 km from Amgaon to Chikle, where she was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a hospital in Khanapur.

When her condition deteriorated at the Khanapur hospital, she was shifted to Belagavi district hospital on Saturday, where her condition has steadily improved, and she is now recuperating.

The villagers initially attempted to treat her locally in Amgaon, but as her condition worsened, they resolved to save her by any means necessary. They fashioned a stretcher from wooden sticks and, despite the inclement weather of the Amgaon forest, which r is among the highest in the country, around 25 villagers carried her through the muddy and challenging terrain.

A school teacher from Amgaon was able to arrange an ambulance to Chikle as the way from Amgan to Chikle is in pathetic condition and there is no road connectivity whatsoever here.

Many villages in the forests in Khanapur still lack basic amenities such as roads and power supply even after 75 years of independence. Villagers have expressed frustration with the government's and local authorities' failure to provide these essential services.

During the rainy season, conditions in remote villages like Amgaon in Khanapur worsen significantly, making it challenging for villagers to travel to Khanapur town even once every two weeks to purchase essential items. The local school is staffed by a guest teacher because other teachers are unable to traverse the difficult 10-km stretch from Khanapur.