Waste at Soudha gate cleared following TNIE report

BENGALURU: Following a TNIE report on piles of garbage dumped at Karnataka’s power corridor Vidhana Soudha, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) responded promptly by clearing the waste near Gate Number 2 (West).

The swift action comes a day after TNIE highlighted the issue with the headline ‘Brand Bengaluru takes a beating near the seat of power’ published on July 19. The garbage that was lying uncleared since July 16 was removed and bleaching powder was sprinkled in the area.

However, plastic water bottles, covers and other waste were still lying on the lawns of the Vidhana Soudha.