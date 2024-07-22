106 apartment owners of Mantri Serenity flats files complaint against Vista Castle Private

BENGALURU: In a bid to save their flats from being plunged into darkness on Monday morning, 106 apartment owners of ‘Mantri Serenity’ apartments on Doddakallasandra Road on Sunday lodged a complaint at Subramanyapura police station, against Vista Castle Private Limited, a unit of the Mantri Group. This follows the disconnection of their temporary power supply by Bescom on Saturday afternoon for four hours, and restoring it after giving them an ultimatum that it would be disconnected on Monday.

The apartment block of 27 storeys has 1,500 families living in 17 blocks, struggling for nearly two years now due to a temporary power supply.

R Ramanujam, speaking on behalf of the owners, said, “All the affected flat owners and two members of the association signed the complaint today. At the time the owners moved into the flats nearly two years ago, we were promiseda permanent power supply (Low Tension domestic power) but we have only got a temporary power supply.”

The developer pays the power bills but Bescom has repeatedly issued them notices, asking them to opt for a permanent power connection which they have ignored. “On Saturday, 17 blocks were plunged into darkness. Four blocks did not have any problem. Bescom disconnected power at 2 pm on July 19 and restored it by 6.30 pm. “We were given a warning that power would be disconnected within 60 hours again. Hence, we are forced to take the drastic step,” he said.