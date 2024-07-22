Birthday wish: Supporters want Kharge to be Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: On his 82nd birthday on Sunday, AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge received wishes from various quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many of his supporters, who had gathered at his residence in Bengaluru, wanted him to become Karnataka chief minister. There have been murmurs that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his visit to New Delhi, to propose Kharge’s name should such a situation arise.

Sources said that Sonia’s advice came after differences emerged between the camps of Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over seeking more DCM posts and Shivakumar becoming CM. It is said that Sonia told Siddaramaiah that he should stop his supporters from sparking a controversy.

Later, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi issued a statement, asking party workers to toe the high command line, and eventually, Siddaramaiah’s supporters stopped issuing statements, a Congress leader said. Kharge’s name for the Chief Minister is being considered because Rahul Gandhi is showing signs of being an effective leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, while Kharge has had less scope in the Rajya Sabha as leader of the opposition, sources said.

Also, the AICC president’s post could go to a leader from North India. In that case, Sonia wants to give Kharge a graceful sendoff with the chief minister’s post, they added.