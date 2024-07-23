30 tmcft of Cauvery water released to TN: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU/MANDYA: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday that 30 tmcft of water has been released to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka’s reservoirs in the Cauvery basin so far.

Addressing reporters after visiting Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya, Shivakumar said, “We are releasing 51,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day. We have released 30 tmcft of water and if we release 10 tmcft more, it will meet the TN’s quota in a normal monsoon year.”

Sharing the government’s plans for this sowing season, Shivakumar said officials have been directed to take steps to fill 1,657 tanks in the state’s Cauvery basin.

“The agriculture minister has fixed a target to take up sowing in two lakh hectares of land. We have many programmes for this sowing season, including distribution of 5.90 lakh quintals of seeds to farmers, stocking 27 lakh tonnes of fertilizers and giving loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to 30 lakh farmers through cooperatives,” he said.

The Cauvery Water Management Committee (CWMC) had directed the state to release 20 tmcft of water from July 11 to July 30 to Tamil Nadu. “But it was not done due to poor water levels in our dams then. We called an all-party meeting and discussed the matter,” he said.