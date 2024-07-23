Congress MLA says rules bent in Karnataka apex bank, minister admits to deviation

BENGALURU: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Monday admitted that there was a deviation from RBI guidelines in sanctioning loans to MLAs and other people’s representatives from the Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

Replying to Kaduru Congress MLA Anand KS, who sought information about the people who were granted loans in the Assembly, Rajanna defended the deviation from the guidelines, saying it helped MLAs, sugar factories they owned and also sugarcane farmers.

But he declined to give information, citing a 2015 RBI circular which states that unless the consent of the concerned loan beneficiaries is taken, the information cannot be given.

“As per RBI, there was a restriction in sanctioning housing loans above Rs 70 lakh, but it has been relaxed as some MLAs have been sanctioned over Rs 1 crore,” he said.

Not convinced, Anand urged for a probe into the alleged Rs 2,000 crore kitty as per the HC directions.

“Otherwise, a big scam, like in the ST corporation, will come out,” he warned.

He said NABARD and RBI have written to the government, following an audit report which exposed the alleged corruption as loans were given to sugar factories.

“There was a time when farmers were burning their sugarcane crop as no sugar factories were coming forward to crush the cane. Loans given to factories helped the industry,” Rajanna claimed.

He told Anand to bring a specific case of corruption and the government will order a probe. Rajanna alleged that Anand has raised the issue to nail his political rival and Apex Bank president Belli Prakash, former Kaduru BJP MLA. “It is not right for Anand to bring disrepute to Apex bank and create suspicion among depositors,” he said.