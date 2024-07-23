Former Karnataka minister Nagendra sent to judicial custody till August 3

BENGALURU: A special court on Monday remanded former minister B Nagendra to judicial custody till August 3 in connection with the multi-crore scam at Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.

Nagendra, who is Ballari MLA, was produced before the court after his extended custody with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) ended on July 22. The special court for sitting and former MPs/MLAs remanded him to 14-day judicial custody as ED did not seek an extension of his custody.

During the hearing, Nagendra’s advocate requested the court to take note of his client having a stent in his heart. Nagendra was sent to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara under tight security. The central agency had questioned Nagendra for 11 days in its custody. He was arrested on July 12 under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by ED following a search operation across the state.

Officials found incriminating documents linking Nagendra and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is the chairman of the corporation, to the alleged misappropriation of Rs 194 crore at the corporation. Daddal too was questioned by ED.

The alleged multi-crore scam is being probed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Nagendra resigned from his position as a minister on June 6 because of his alleged involvement in the scam.