Karnataka Irrigation (Amendment) bill to prevent illegal water pumping from canals tabled in assembly

BENGALURU: The Karnataka assembly on Monday tabled the Karnataka Irrigation (Amendment) bill that is expected to prevent illegal tapping of water from canals, and also ensure that water reaches the end-users.

The government came up with the bill as in lift irrigation systems, water does not reach end-users. Villagers, farmers and others install pump sets and direct water to their lands, preventing water from flowing to the last user. This issue was often raised in the House by MLAs.

In the proposed bill, expressions like agricultural equipment, canal, command area, irrigation court, task force and unauthorised use of water from the canal have been added.

The Land Acquisition Act is proposed to be substituted with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

The proposed bill stresses on granting of a permit to extract and use groundwater, registration of existing groundwater users and penalty for contravention of a few sections. It also proposes to enhance the period of punishment and penalty amount on conviction for an offence.

There is also a provision for an irrigation court, place of inquiry, procedure of evidence, summons and inquiry. Along with this, the application of the Act and fixing the duration of six months for speedy disposal of proceedings is also mentioned in the proposed bill.

The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill was also tabled. The proposed bill will bring all assets under the purview of urban local bodies and their network of financial resources. Also, provisions of property tax will be extended to buildings in unauthorised settlements, other than government land and unauthorised buildings. It also proposes to provide necessary provisions regarding e-asthi software and provide for penalties to officers in case of non-compliance of provisions of the Act.