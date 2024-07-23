Those behind ST corporation scam won’t be spared: Karnataka CM in Council

BENGALURU: Amid the chaos, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah replied to the debate on the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, in the Legislative Council on Monday.

As the BJP members entered the well of the House and protested demanding the CM’s resignation, Siddaramaiah tabled a written reply, assuring the members that the government would ensure punishment to those behind the scam.

As many as 15 members of the Upper House had debated the issue for over seven hours. In his reply, the CM attacked the BJP, stating that the only intention of the saffron party was to bring disrepute to him and clarified that the government, finance department or he had no role in the irregularities.

“I don’t say that there were no irregularities in the corporation. An investigation is on and the accused will be charge-sheeted. The government will take all steps to see that the guilty is punished,” he said.

The BJP members intervened several times during the CM’s reply, which led to a heated exchange between the members of the ruling and opposition ranks. Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed urged Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to throw the opposition members out as they were not allowing the CM to speak. This enraged the BJP MLCs, who slammed him, stating that the opposition was there to question the government.