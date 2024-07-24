Karnataka CM, DyCM lead protest against Centre for misusing ED

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and ministers staged a protest against the Centre for allegedly misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to tarnish the CM’s image and destabilise the state government.

Siddaramaiah said the ED officials threatened the state government official asking him to name the CM in the Valmiki Development Corporation case. The state government condemns the ED action, which is anti-democratic, he said. The CM said the party’s central leaders have raised the issue of alleged misuse of ED in parliament.

Siddaramaiah said after discussion within the party, they will decide on continuing the protest outside the Assembly. He said the SIT is probing the case, and the CM or the Finance Department are not linked to the case in any manner.

Shivakumar also said the ED officials threatened the state government official to name the CM and ministers in the case. The ED is trying to tarnish the name of the CM and destabilise the government, he added.

He said ED officials threatened Social Welfare Department’s MD Kallesh that they will put him in jail for seven years if he doesn’t name the CM. He has lodged a complaint in the Wilson Garden police station (in Bengaluru) against the ED officers. The police have filed an FIR against accused ED officials Mittal and Murali Kannan, the DyCM said. The police will take the necessary steps as per law. “We have given the police a free hand,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to target a sitting chief minister of Karnataka through the ED.”