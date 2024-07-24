Karnataka gets ₹7,559 Cr allocation for rail infrastructure in Union Budget

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway (SWR) Zone has been allocated ₹7,559 crore in the Union Budget for 2024-2025, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

He was addressing a virtual news conference for journalists conducted across the country. The total outlay for Indian Railways in the budget is ₹2.62 lakh crore, out of which ₹1.09 lakh crore is allocated for safety-related activities, Vaishnaw said.

General Manager, SWR, Aravind Srivastav, later told newspersons that this figure was the highest ever budget allocation under working expenses for the Zone. "There are 31 ongoing projects running to a length of 3,480 km being constructed at a cost of ₹47,016 crore," he said.

The Zone aims at 100% electrification by March 2025, the GM said. "The electrification during 2009-2014 was an average of 18 km per year, while the average electrification between 2014 and 2024 is 317 km, an increase by 18 times," he said. Similarly, the average new line length during the last decade has increased significantly to 163 km, representing an increase of 1.4 times compared to an average of 113 km per year from 2009 to 2014.

Srivastav said that 46 railway stations were redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme with world-class facilities at a cost of ₹1,103 crore. "Yesvantpur station is being redeveloped at a cost of ₹367 crore and has a tentative completion date of July 2025. Bengaluru Cantonment station is being developed at a cost of ₹484 crore with October 2025 set as the completion date," he said.

Elaborating on the achievements during the last decade, he said that 638 Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges have been constructed across Karnataka.

Suburban Rail gets ₹350 crore

The 148-km Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) has been allocated ₹350 crore in the Union budget released on Tuesday. The ₹15,767-crore project being implemented by the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise has four corridors, out of which work has commenced on two of them.

"This is exactly the amount we had sought and we have got it," said a senior official. The amount will be utilised for Corridor-2 that will connect Heelalige to Rajanakunte (Kanaka Line) for 46.8 km and Corridor-4 that will run from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara (Mallige Line) for 25 km, as well as the Yelahanka to Devanahalli and airport corridor (1B).

There are no issues as far as funding is concerned. "We received ₹500 crore from the Centre up to last year and now this additional ₹350 crore," he added. The project is being implemented as a joint venture between the State and the Centre.