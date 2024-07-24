Karnataka to boycott NITI Aayog meeting as protest over neglected state demands

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by PM Narendra Modi on July 27, as a mark of protest against the Centre neglecting the state’s demands.

“Despite my earnest efforts in calling for an all-party MPs meeting in New Delhi to discuss Karnataka’s essential needs, the Union Budget has neglected our state’s demands. Finance Minister @nsitharaman, who also attended the meeting, has ignored the concerns of the people of Karnataka. We don’t feel Kannadigas are heard, and hence, there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting,” the CM stated on social media.

“We have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 July, as a mark of protest,” the CM stated. He said farmers’ demands to approve Mekedatu and Mahadayi have been ignored. “There was no attempt to rectify their sin of reducing funds to our state under various categories. Funds for metro and other infra projects are still a distant dream. @narendramodi is unable to see states other than Andhra Pradesh and Bihar because his eyes are on the position of Prime Minister. His agenda is exposed in front of the people. We hope the people of our state stand with us in our fight for justice,” the CM stated.