Shirur landslide: Karnataka govt confirms location of truck in Gangavali River; rescue operation intensifies

SHIRUR: The Karnataka government confirmed on Wednesday that a truck has been located in the Gangavali River amid the ongoing search for Kerala native Arjun, and two others who went missing after a landslide in Shirur. Rescue operations have reached a crucial point, with the submerged truck now identified, and efforts are underway to retrieve it.

"One truck has been definitively located in the water and that the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly. The long-arm boomer excavator will be used to dredge the river. Advanced drone based Intelligent Underground Buried Object Detection system was also deployed for search. The Coast Guard will do a helicopter search for missing bodies in water," Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda posted on social media platform X.

The operation has received significant assistance from NASA, ISRO, the Navy, and the NDRF, thanks to the coordinated efforts of District Police Chief Narayan and his team. The collaboration enabled the identification of the location of the truck with Arjun onboard.