Amid BJP-JDS protest in Assembly, CM Siddaramaiah briefs Governor of bills passed in sessions

BENGALURU: Amid the protests by the Opposition BJP and JDS in the ongoing session of the state legislature demanding discussions on the alleged irregularity in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment, and the ED probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in the ST Corporation, CM Siddaramaiah met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday evening.

CMO sources said that it was a courtesy call by Siddaramaiah. During the meeting which lasted for close to 8 minutes, the CM briefed the Governor about the bills passed in the ongoing session, sources said.

The meeting had assumed significance in political circles as the Congress government is facing serious allegations over the illegal transfer of funds from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd’s bank accounts.

While BJP has demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Congress has accused the saffron party of misusing the ED to destabilise the government. Congress leaders had staged a protest against the ED for allegedly threatening the state government official to name the CM in the ST Corporation issue. Sources said none of those issues were discussed during the CM’s meeting with the Governor.