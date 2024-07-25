Armed group chop off Dalit man's arm in Karnataka's Kanakapura taluk

A gang of seven armed individuals from the Vokkaliga community attacked a Dalit family in Malagalu village of Kanakapura taluk. The assault resulted in the severing of the left hand of Anish Kumar, a Dalit, according to Bangalore Mirror.

The incident occurred on July 21 when Anish was walking with his uncle on the main road. One of the accused, along with a few others, confronted them about Anish's caste, leading to an altercation which eventually ended in the attack.

The Bangalore Mirror report said that the Vokkaliga men barged into the house of Anish and abused him and his family members using casteist slurs.

Anish is undergoing treatment at St John's hospital in Bengaluru while his injured family members were treated at a government hospital.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested four persons. Three others are absconding.