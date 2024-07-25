Bengaluru food vendors cheer budget decision of more food streets

BENGALURU: The announcement of 100 weekly ‘haats’, or food streets, at select cities in the Union Budget has brought cheer among food vendors and associations in the city.

Welcoming the move, Chickpet BJP MLA Uday Garudachar said, “This is a wonderful initiative. As we already have VV Food Street as a model to look up to, the state government and the civic body can set up more food streets.”

Extra earnings

He said food streets can help vendors in other zones earn extra money and can also give a chance to the people to visit such places, experience the lively atmosphere and have amazing food. At the same time, the police should prevent rowdy elements from harassing vendors or the public on such streets.

Suryavardhan, president, VV Puram Resident Welfare Association, also welcomed the move and said the food streets concept on weekends is fantastic. If the civic body sets up a few food streets in other parts of the city, it should also take care of parking, safety of the public by installing CCTVs and deploying police and marshalls.

PC Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association, opined that there should be more clarity on who can put up such stalls, on quality checks and other safety aspects. “The rules that bind regular hotels and restaurants should also be applied and vendors should be brought under tax net on such streets,” he added.