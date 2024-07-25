BJP questions delayed timings of probe commission inquiring into MUDA scam

BENGALURU: The Assembly witnessed a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members on Wednesday after Leader of Opposition R Ashoka tried to move an adjournment motion on MUDA scam. Speaker UT Khader denied permission, resulting in a heated debate, especially between former Law Minister Suresh Kumar and Law Minister HK Patil.

Patil said that since the MUDA scam has been entrusted to a commission for probe, it cannot be discussed under adjournment motion in the House as per rule. The State Government has constituted a one-man commission with retired Justice PN Desai and has given him six months to complete the probe.

Suresh Kumar from BJP said constituting the commission is like an anticipatory bail for the government. “It was formed on July 14, a day before the monsoon session began, as you knew we would raise this issue. It is the responsibility of the House to discuss such an important issue,’’ he said.

Patil said only an urgent matter that happened recently can be taken up under adjournment motion and MUDA irregularities are not an urgent issue. “The session began eight days ago, and why are you bringing it up now? You are using it for your political convenience,’’ he alleged.

He said only one adjournment motion can be moved, but BJP has got many. Suresh said the needle of suspicion is on an important person (the chief minister) and his family members, and it has become the talk of the nation.

When the Speaker said the issue cannot be taken up under adjournment motion, BJP members created a ruckus.