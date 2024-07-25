Karnataka passes resolution against NEET

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government in the ongoing monsoon assembly session passed a resolution against the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), which is conducted by the central examination agency National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Siddaramaiah-led government has demanded that the Centre allow the state to follow the earlier system, where admissions to medical colleges were based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

The Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil moved the resolution in the legislative assembly on Thursday while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar presented it in the legislative council.

“The NEET examination system severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in the state government medical colleges and considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examination, the Union Government should make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019) so that the NEET system is given up at the national level,” the resolution read.

The Karnataka Legislative Council unanimously urged the Union government to exempt the state from the NEET examination and allow medical admissions based on the CET, the resolution added.

The West Bengal Assembly had on Wednesday passed a resolution to scrap the NEET and bring in its place a new entrance test for medical aspirants. Tamil Nadu had also passed a similar resolution to scrap the controversial exam.

Karnataka has a total of 10,945 seats out of which 3,200 government medical seats and 7,745 seats are available for admission to private medical colleges.