Karnataka to hire contract employees from societies headed by deputy commissioners

BENGALURU: The state government is all set to hire employees through societies headed by deputy commissioners of respective districts.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad revealed this while replying to questions raised by some MLAs in the Assembly on Wednesday. Raising the problems faced by contract employees in various departments, the MLAs, cutting across party lines, said the staffers hired through private recruitment agencies are not getting their salaries on time. The agencies also deny them various benefits.

Lad said around 405 registered agencies provided manpower to various government departments. In all, 54,405 employees have been outsourced.

To address these problems at the local level, societies headed by deputy commissioners will be formed and they will hire employees on a contract basis.

He said salaries will be paid directly to the employees on time henceforth without involving any agencies.

Attend proceedings compulsorily: Cong’s whip to its MLCs

Amid the protest by the Opposition MLCs in the Council, members of the Ruling Congress in the Upper House have been issued a whip to compulsorily attend the proceedings on Thursday and Friday, as important Bills would be come up for discussions. Government Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, on Wednesday, issued a whip to Congress MLCs to be present in the House from the beginning of the proceedings till it concludes.