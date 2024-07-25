Opposition stage protest over CM Siddaramaiah, Speaker over disallowing debate on MUDA scam

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS legislators staged a dharna in both Houses on Wednesday night in protest against the Assembly speaker’s decision of not allowing a debate on the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that Speaker UT Khader acted in a partisan manner and did not allow the House to discuss the MUDA issue in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is allegedly involved. “The Speaker, who should be neutral, is acting as Congress president in the House,” he charged.

He said the speaker allowed a discussion on the alleged corruption in Bhovi Development Corporation under BJP rule, but refused to entertain the Opposition’s demand for the debate on the alleged irregularities in MUDA.

Khader defended his move stating that a judicial probe into the alleged irregularities in MUDA is on and hence, there is no need for the debate on it. “I don’t want to set a wrong precedent by allowing a debate on the matter when a judicial probe is on,” he said.

‘Land owned by Dalit looted’

Dissatisfied with the Speaker’s reply, BJP and JDS legislators rushed to the well of the House with placards and raised slogans. “While nearly 85,000 people have applied for MUDA sites and are awaiting allotment, Siddaramaiah got 14 sites worth Rs 68 crore allotted (in his wife’s name).

The three-acre land, which was purchased (by Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law), belonged to a Dalit family. Of the four members of the Dalit family, only one gave his consent. When Siddaramaiah was DyCM and member of MUDA, he got the land denotified,” Ashoka said.

He alleged that Minister Byrathi Suresh hired a chopper to shift documents from Mysuru.The Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Congress legislators took part in the calling attention motion and the ministers concerned replied. However, BJP and JDS legislators boycotted it. BJP and JDS legislators decided to stage an overnight dharna. The Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Ashoka slams cops

LoP R Ashoka expressed displeasure over police restricting the MLAs’ movement inside Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday night. “People raising Pakistan zindabad slogans can move around without any restrictions, but we can’t. This is Vidhana Soudha, not a jail,” he said, criticising some senior police officers.