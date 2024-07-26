17-year-old dies in retaining wall collapse amid heavy rain in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Following heavy rain, a 17-year-old boy died when a retaining wall collapsed on a house at Jokatte on outskirts of Mangaluru city on Thursday. Police said Shailesh, a resident of Lingappayyakadu near Mulky, had come to his cousin’s house on Wednesday and stayed back for the night.

His cousin Savita, her husband and their children who were sleeping in another room of the house, escaped unhurt.

Heavy rain continued to lash Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. Five houses, 286 electric poles and five transformers were damaged in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

An orange alert has been declared in Kodagu. In Somwarpet taluk, several houses and roads were damaged. The district administration has declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges on Friday. A minor landslide was reported on Shanthalli Road.

Parts of South Kodagu also recorded heavy rainfall. The Kutta-Kerala interstate highway suffered damage and barricades have been placed at vulnerable spots.

Several interior villages in the district continued to stay in the dark as electric lines have been damaged. As per the data released by the CESC department, 2,096 electric poles have been damaged till date due to the incessant rainfall. Further, 46 transformers were also damaged even as the department suffered a loss adding to Rs 2.19 crore. Officials carrying out repair works on the damaged power lines.

Meanwhile, after a gap of two-three days, heavy rain lashed Udupi district on Thursday, damaging properties, bringing down electric poles and uprooting trees.