Bengaluru Legislature adjourned amid opposition protest over MUDA site allotment allegations

BENGALURU: Both Houses of the Legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday as Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(Secular) legislators continued their protest seeking a debate on the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Uruban Development Authority (MUDA).
The opposition parties later decided to organise a 10-day padayatra over the issue from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 1.
Defending himself in the Council, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that there were no irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife. He accused the BJP and JDS legislators of trying to tarnish his image by raising a “non-issue”.
“The case should be handed over to the CBI for investigation and Siddararamaiah should not continue as CM,” said R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
Both Houses witnessed pandemonium on Wednesday as BJP and JDS legislators also raised the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (MVSTDC). With Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arresting former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra and summoning chairperson of the corporation and MLA Basanagouda Daddal for questioning, the opposition parties stuck to their demand and insisted that Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, resign immediately.
Although Siddaramaiah admitted that the scam had happened in the corporation, he defended himself and his government stating that officers of the corporation and the Union Bank of India (UBI) were responsible for the illegal transfer of money to various bank accounts.
“The UBI has filed an FIR against its officers with the CBI, which has also taken up investigation. The ED has also taken up the case suo motu for investigation,” he said.
Siddaramaiah, however, stated that he has full confidence in the Special Investigating Team set up by his government to probe the scam.
Amid pandemonium in both Houses on Thursday, the government passed resolutions against the Union government’s proposals for “One nation, one election”, delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies (urging that it should be done as per the 1971 census) and scrapping NEET.
The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which was supposed to be tabled in the Assembly, was referred to the House panel for a discussion on it.
12 bills passed in Council amid protest by Oppn
The bill passed are: The Karnataka Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Irrigation (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Ancient And Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes And Other Backward Classes (Reservation of Appointments etc.,) (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024; Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Karnataka Medical Registration And Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024