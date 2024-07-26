Bengaluru Legislature adjourned amid opposition protest over MUDA site allotment allegations

BENGALURU: Both Houses of the Legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday as Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(Secular) legislators continued their protest seeking a debate on the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Uruban Development Authority (MUDA).

The opposition parties later decided to organise a 10-day padayatra over the issue from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August 1.

Defending himself in the Council, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that there were no irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife. He accused the BJP and JDS legislators of trying to tarnish his image by raising a “non-issue”.

“The case should be handed over to the CBI for investigation and Siddararamaiah should not continue as CM,” said R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Both Houses witnessed pandemonium on Wednesday as BJP and JDS legislators also raised the alleged scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (MVSTDC). With Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arresting former tribal welfare minister B Nagendra and summoning chairperson of the corporation and MLA Basanagouda Daddal for questioning, the opposition parties stuck to their demand and insisted that Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, resign immediately.

Although Siddaramaiah admitted that the scam had happened in the corporation, he defended himself and his government stating that officers of the corporation and the Union Bank of India (UBI) were responsible for the illegal transfer of money to various bank accounts.

“The UBI has filed an FIR against its officers with the CBI, which has also taken up investigation. The ED has also taken up the case suo motu for investigation,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, however, stated that he has full confidence in the Special Investigating Team set up by his government to probe the scam.