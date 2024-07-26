Darshan's request for home-cooked food denied by Bengaluru court

BENGALURU: In a setback to actor Darshan, who is currently at the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy since June 22, a magistrate court in the city rejected his application seeking directions to the prison authorities to allow him to get home cooked food rich in protein, to maintain his physique, since he is facing digestive issues with prison food.
“This court is justified to hold that, prima facie, at this stage of proceedings, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO)’s report does not warrant court’s interference with respect to the food being provided to the accused.
That apart, this court is also of the view that the accused No 2, Darshan, is not entitled to the relief sought for, in the application pursuant to Rule 728 of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021 as he is facing the allegations of murder,” said Vishwanath C Gowdar, Judge of 24th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, on Thursday.
Rule 728 prohibits under-trial prisoners facing allegations of murder from asking for their own clothing, bedding, eating and drinking vessels from the prison authorities, the court noted, and added that there are no recommendations for a special diet in the prison CMO’s report, dated July 22. The report only points out that Darshan was advised for continued medication under supervision.
Referring to the representation submitted by Darshan on July 10 and 11 to the jail authorities, CMO, and the court for home-cooked food, the court said that there was no allegation or complaint that the food or other basic facilities provided to him in prison were substandard. The court also pointed out that the claim of the accused that he is having repeated stomach related issues, is not forthcoming, and the CMO’s report neither contains advice nor recommendation to provide a protein diet.
The CMO’s report said that Darshan has been treated for severe lower back pain radiating to the right leg, and pain in left and right forearms. The final impression of the CMO is that Darshan is under treatment for severe back pain and viral fever with general weakness and has been advised bed rest and nutritious diet.
Citing the CMO’s report and the Prison Manual, the Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar P argued that Darshan cannot be given special treatment only on account of being an influential person or being a cine actor. He also expressed apprehension that the prison authorities are obligated to maintain safety and well-being of the prisoners.