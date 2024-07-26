Darshan's request for home-cooked food denied by Bengaluru court

BENGALURU: In a setback to actor Darshan, who is currently at the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy since June 22, a magistrate court in the city rejected his application seeking directions to the prison authorities to allow him to get home cooked food rich in protein, to maintain his physique, since he is facing digestive issues with prison food.

“This court is justified to hold that, prima facie, at this stage of proceedings, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO)’s report does not warrant court’s interference with respect to the food being provided to the accused.

That apart, this court is also of the view that the accused No 2, Darshan, is not entitled to the relief sought for, in the application pursuant to Rule 728 of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021 as he is facing the allegations of murder,” said Vishwanath C Gowdar, Judge of 24th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, on Thursday.

Rule 728 prohibits under-trial prisoners facing allegations of murder from asking for their own clothing, bedding, eating and drinking vessels from the prison authorities, the court noted, and added that there are no recommendations for a special diet in the prison CMO’s report, dated July 22. The report only points out that Darshan was advised for continued medication under supervision.