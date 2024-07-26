Despite Karnataka Deputy CM’s claim, city roads in shambles: Residents

BENGALURU: While Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that 96 per cent of potholes on Bengaluru’s streets have been filled, residents countered that “in reality, more than 96 per cent of the roads still need repairs”.

Recently, the Deputy CM stated that the BBMP worked on road repairs from April to June and continued to address pending issues. Cold asphalt mix units have also been set up to fix the roads. Locals, however, argued that the roads were already in poor condition before the monsoon started, and that the rainy season is not ideal for carrying out such repairs.

Given that Bengaluru experienced nearly five months of dry weather until the end of May, locals said the civic body should have prepared the city’s roads for the monsoon.

BBMP officials reported that potholes have been consistently filled using cold mix. An official added that patchwork has been carried out to keep the service roads in good condition, while efforts are being made to maintain both the main roads and the service roads. Locals said the ground reality is otherwise.