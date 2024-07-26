Karnataka CM to meet Congress high command amid Valmiki scam, MUDA irregularities

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fly to New Delhi on Tuesday (July 30) and meet the Congress high command Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and other senior leaders to brief them about the alleged Valmiki scam and MUDA irregularities which have rocked both Houses of legislature for the entire monsoon session of nine days.
These two issues have put the Congress on the backfoot. Worse, the BJP’s plan to take out a padayatra to Mysuru in the next few days could further hit the Congress hard. It may be recalled that the state government has been on the defensive throughout the legislative session because of these scams and other issues.
CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to offer ‘Bagina’ to river Cauvery at a location in Mandya on Monday, and will be accompanied by district minister and other ministers, before he leaves for Delhi.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet is expected to meet on Friday and take up essential issues after which the ministers are expected to discuss the Valmiki and MUDA issues informally, and the government’s response to the issues. The Cabinet is perhaps the only place where the CM and ministers can meet without their personal staff and hangers-on, which ensures some degree of confidentiality.
While the legislature session was originally scheduled to go on till Friday, it was adjourned indefinitely on Thursday. Meanwhile, sources informed that since state BJP leaders who were seeking CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation could not gather much against him, there is a suggestion that Karnataka MPs and BJP leaders in Delhi could take up the Valmiki and MUDA irregularities in New Delhi, and urge President Draupadi Murmu to take note. This could place pressure on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to ensure he gives permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah.
It may be recalled that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had former CM Basavaraj Bommai have made many statements on the Valmiki and MUDA issues in the past few days. In addition to Joshi, Bommai and former CM Jagadish Shettar are also MPs. They also have former CM and now Union minister HD Kumaraswamy for support.