Karnataka CM to meet Congress high command amid Valmiki scam, MUDA irregularities

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will fly to New Delhi on Tuesday (July 30) and meet the Congress high command Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and other senior leaders to brief them about the alleged Valmiki scam and MUDA irregularities which have rocked both Houses of legislature for the entire monsoon session of nine days.

These two issues have put the Congress on the backfoot. Worse, the BJP’s plan to take out a padayatra to Mysuru in the next few days could further hit the Congress hard. It may be recalled that the state government has been on the defensive throughout the legislative session because of these scams and other issues.

CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to offer ‘Bagina’ to river Cauvery at a location in Mandya on Monday, and will be accompanied by district minister and other ministers, before he leaves for Delhi.