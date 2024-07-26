Karnataka Houses pass resolution against NEET

BENGALURU: After Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Karnataka became the third state to pass a resolution against the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for admissions in medical colleges held by National Testing Agency (NTA), a central agency.

In the resolution passed on Thursday, the Siddaramaiah government demanded that the Centre allow the state to follow the earlier system and allow admissions to medical colleges based on the CET conducted by the KEA. Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil moved the resolution in the Legislative Assembly, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar tabled it in the Council.

“The NEET system prevents poor students from taking up medical education, and deprives states of their rights to admit students in government medical colleges. Considering the repeated irregularities, the Union government should amend the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019), so that NEET is given up at the national level.”