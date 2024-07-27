Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar labels BJP’s padayatra as image tarnishing scheme

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday called the Opposition’s proposed 10-day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) a ploy to tarnish the latter’s image.

Shivakumar also warned the saffron party that he would expose the scams that took place during its rule. “The BJP has provided us an opportunity to expose their wrongdoings by taking out a padayatra. We will highlight their inequities day-by-day as they walk and expose the scams of the previous BJP governments that the CM had proposed in the Assembly,” Shivakumar told the media in the presence of Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.

On BJP MPs protesting in the Parliament against the State Government, the DyCM said that the saffron party was hatching a conspiracy to destablise the Congress government. “The Congress and the I.N.D.I.A bloc are becoming stronger in the country. Let the BJP do whatever it wants to do,” Shivakumar shot back saying that the BJP should first answer about the irregularities that took place under its governments.

“Let BJP clarify if Basavaraj Bommai, ministers, or officers were involved in the scams. The BJP should come before any media or public forum to discuss those irregularities,” Shivakumar challenged. He challenged former CMs HD Kumaraswamy, BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka to come for a debate.

The DyCM said that the BJP and JDS were taking out the padayatra as they were losing their presence in Karnataka. “We will reveal who all got the sites illegally during BJP regimes. The BJP is trying to harass us by ordering probes by Central agencies to gain publicity,” he said.

Shivakumar claimed that the State Government had allowed the Opposition to discuss the issue in the recent legislature session, but they did not let the CM reply. “When Ashoka, CT Ravi, and others spoke, Congress members heard them patiently. Our CM exposed similar irregularities during the BJP rule as there are CAG reports in this regard. The Opposition parties did not allow us to discuss these issues,” Shivakumar alleged.