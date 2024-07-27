Senior BJP leader Arvind Limbavali criticizes party's monsoon session performance

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former minister Arvind Limbavali expressed displeasure over the party’s performance in the just concluded monsoon session of the State Legislature. “It is regrettable that there has been no harmony, and understanding between our party president who is also an MLA and the Leader of the Opposition.

This helped the Ruling party to take complete advantage. The action of our party leaders, who did not utilise the opportunity and time in the House adequately, spent the whole session in vain and joined hands with the Ruling party in curtailing the proceedings of the House when there was still one day left, is questionable,” he said.

He also expressed displeasure over the party leaders not discussing adequately about dengue and drought relief not reaching many farmers. He said the party was not been able to take any issue to a logical conclusion. “I am very worried and disappointed to see this condition of our party which was once roaring in the sessions and responding to people’s aspirations even when we had very low number of seats,” he added.