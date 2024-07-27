Woman dies after villagers carry her 10 Km through forest for treatment in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The sick and unconscious woman Harshada Harishchandra Ghadi (38) who was carried in a hand-made stretcher for 10-km in the forest of Amgaon, near Khanapur, for treatment a few days ago by the villagers died in hospital on Thursday evening in Belagavi.

The government officials and several NGOs who had met the woman’s family had assured to extend help to her family. Anjalitai Trust of Khanapur, headed by former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar also had assured financial support to the family after the woman was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

She was suffering from chest pain and also having brain tumour. The doctors at Belagavi district hospital tried their best to treat her for her ailments in the last few days but the woman’s continued to deteriorate. She died in the hospital on Thursday evening.

An exclusive report on how the villagers of Amgaon carried her on a stretcher and walked for 10-km distance in the thick forest to put her in an ambulance near Khanapur. About 25 villagers trekked the distance from Amgaon to Chikle Cross in Khanapur taluk to ensure that she was taken in an ambulance from there to Belagavi district hospital.

The government has ignored the demands of Amgaon villagers for a road from their village connecting Khanapur for a long time now. ``If there was a road connecting Amgaon to Khanapur, the life of Harshada could have been saved. The ambulance would have entered the village and the villagers would have avoided carrying her for 10-km distance in incessant rains,’’ say villagers.