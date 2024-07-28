BJP-JDS gear up for padayatra, Siddaramaiah's supporters set to counter

BENGALURU: With the Opposition BJP and JDS all set to take out a 10-day padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged scams in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and ST Corporation, CM’s supporters are gearing up to counter the padayatra.

BJP and JDS are likely to hold a coordination committee meeting, headed by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Sunday to draw up a blueprint for their padayatra, BJP sources told The New Sunday Express.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy’s son and JDS state youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy held a discussion with his party leaders in Ramanagara on Saturday.

Addressing JDS workers n Mysuru, Nikhil said his party is fighting against the “misdeeds” of the State Government both inside and outside the legislature. He said funds meant for the welfare of SCs/STs were diverted for other schemes.

Nikhil further said that the JDS will continue its fight till Siddaramaih resigns. To counter the opposition move, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, considered a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah, warned that protests will be launched across Karnataka against the NDA’s padayatra. Rajanna, talking to media persons in Tumakuru, echoed the feelings of Siddaramaiah who has been alleging that BJP and JDS have hatched a conspiracy to tarnish his image by blowing out of proportion a non-issue, like the alleged scam in MUDA.

“It is a conspiracy to not let a backward community leader continue in the CM’s chair and the Union Government is also part of it. It is an insult to AHINDAs,” Rajanna thundered.

In the meantime, activists led by Karnataka State Backward Classes Action Committee chief KS Shivaramu in Mysuru on Friday launched a postcard protest against BJP seeking a reply from its leaders for the alleged scams during its regime.

DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar had warned on Friday that Congress will expose BJP during its padayatra by highlighting scams committed under its rule.

(With inputs from Mysuru)