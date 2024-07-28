JDS leader Mahesh says he did not receive recommendation letter under 50:50 MUDA scheme

MYSURU: JDS leader and former minister SR Mahesh on Saturday said that if the 3.16 acre land in Kesare, owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, does not come under Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act 1978 and if the land was developed by MUDA without acquisition, then alternative sites can be allotted to a land loser.

Mahesh told reporters that the law is equal to everyone. “Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy and I are all farmers. I don’t say that everything is right in MUDA, but it should be probed,” he said.

On Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh’s allegation that Mahesh had sent recommendation letters to MUDA to allot alternative sites under the 50:50 scheme to individuals, the JDS leader said he had not given any recommendation letter.

“If Suresh releases the recommendation letters, I will return the sites to MUDA and if the sites are sold by individuals, I will purchase them and return them to the authority. Suresh said I have nine gunta land in Dattagalli and 2.11 acres in Bogadi. I will file an RTI application to know owners of these pieces of land as I don’t own them. I had served as MUDA chairman and I know the political leaders who got sites from the authority. But I cannot reveal their names without documents,” he said.

“When HD Kumaraswamy was CM, Kantharaju was MUDA commissioner. Around 10,000 sites were identified, and an investigation must be conducted to know the status of those sites. Suresh mentioned the names of BJP and JDS leaders who got sites. But Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, who is a MUDA member, should reveal the names of Congress leaders who have received sites,” he said.