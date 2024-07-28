Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar tells all party MLAs, MPs to join hands to build better, safer Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday urged legislators and MPs from all parties in the city to join hands with the State Government in building a better Bengaluru.

“Let’s keep politics aside and work together to build a better Bengaluru,” he said at a “Public Voice-Government Voice” programme held at Vidhana Soudha to discuss the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and issues concerning Bengaluru.

Legislators and MPs, cutting across party lines, from Bengaluru participated in it. “There is nothing to worry about the Bill. You can study the Bill thoroughly and give suggestions. We have taken all steps to build a better and safer Bengaluru. We have decided to form a House committee to look into the Bill,” Shivakumar said.

“Elected representatives from opposition parties are here and if you can recommend names from your side, we will form the House committee this evening (Saturday) itself. We are open for discussions. Let us know your thoughts,” he said.

“We are trying to give a new shape to the IT city. Kempe Gowda built Bengaluru, Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha and SM Krishna made Bengaluru a global city. The city is growing rapidly and we need to take quick actions to ensure orderliness,” he said.

“Migrants are settling down here in large numbers. The BJP government brought 110 villages around Bengaluru under BBMP limits, but they are yet to get amenities. Water is a major issue and we have no choice but to recharge groundwater,” the DyCM said.

“We all are aware of garbage and traffic issues. Civic officials are trying to tackle them. We have received 70,000 suggestions from the public on improving Bengaluru and we are using them. TDR has become a big issue and we will soon come up with a new system,” he said. “There are not many tourist spots in the city. That is why we have decided to build a skydeck,” he said.

Shivakumar released a booklet on Brand Bengaluru during the programme along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.