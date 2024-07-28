Karnataka government employs one-man commission to probe MUDA scam, worries private developers

MYSURU: The Karnataka government has constituted a one-man commission headed by retired Justice PN Desai to conduct a probe into the alleged scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which is a worry not only for MUDA officials but private developers as well, as the probe will include layouts developed from 2007 to July 15, 2024. The probe will be carried out over six months.

The committee will look into administrative decisions, government approvals and matters related to approval of layouts, land acquisition, notification and denotification, change of sites and allotment of developed sites under 50:50 ratio, to throw light on alleged scams involving MUDA. It will also look into decisions taken by MUDA chairmen in recent years.

The MUDA ‘land scam’ surfaced and caught the attention of the government and public after previous Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra shot off a letter to the government on allotment of sites to landlosers under 50:50 scheme, when the government turned down the proposal by MUDA.

The Authority, which has not given much time for development of layouts to meet the people’s aspirations of owning a plot in Mysuru city, has approved the development of 1,500 layouts across the city. MUDA has developed a few layouts, including Lalithadarinagar, Vasanth Nagar, Shanthaveere Gopalagowda Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Sathagalli, Devanoor and RT Nagar.