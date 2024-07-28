Karnataka government in crisis, governance could take a hit

It was followed by the CM, deputy chief minister, ministers and legislators staging a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha against the central agency. Although it is not unusual for the opposition leaders to make allegations against central agencies, the CM himself sitting in dharna — that too when the assembly was in session — showed the unease in the Congress camp.

Hours before that protest, the state police registered an FIR against the ED officers based on a complaint by a state government official. The official who was called for questioning accused the central agency officers of threatening and forcing him to name the CM and ministers. The High Court has stayed the FIR against the ED officers.

Perhaps those in power should show more political sagacity while reacting to such situations. If the central agency is resorting to an arm-twisting strategy, the state should take it up at an appropriate platform and seek a more transparent probe instead of jumping the gun to make it a State vs Centre issue.

While the state government has already admitted to financial irregularities in the Corporation, the efforts should be to get to the bottom of the case to hold those responsible accountable and prevent such wrongdoings. The probe should not be politicised by anyone, be it Congress or BJP, State or Union Government.

That is easier said than done given the nature of the case and those allegedly involved. The ongoing separate probes by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government, the ED and the CBI are likely to throw more light on the murky dealings. The buzz in political circles is that the nature of revelations or even the course of investigation could cause uproar in the political circles in the state.

In the MUDA issue, the CM and his team seem to be battling to stave off any damage to his image. In the assembly, the opposition was not allowed to discuss the issue as a judicial probe has been ordered to look into it. The BJP questioned the timing of ordering the judicial probe as it was done just a day before the session started. The BJP and JDS legislators staged an overnight dharna in the assembly and created a ruckus during the proceedings, forcing the session to be cut short by a day.

After the session, opposition BJP-JDS have continued to mount pressure on the government. They are planning a massive padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru. In July 2010, Siddaramaiah had led Congress’ 320-km-long padayatra from Bengaluru to Ballari against BJP leaders’ involvement in the alleged illegal iron ore mining.

On its part, Congress vowed to expose the scams during the BJP and JD(S) reigns in the state. Meanwhile, Karnataka boycotted the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, protesting against the Centre not considering the state’s requests made in the pre-budget meetings.

The continued confrontation could have an impact on the Centre-State relations, perhaps also on the flow of funds and projects. The uncertainty in the political situation in the state or even such a perception will send a wrong message to officials, especially lower bureaucracy, thereby impacting governance. The Karnataka model of governance, which the Congress was talking about before the Lok Sabha polls, will take a backseat if the government is bogged down by crisis after crisis.

Ramu Patil

Assistant Resident Editor