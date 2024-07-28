SIT seizes 10kg gold biscuits from key accused of ST Corporation scam in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore scam in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation has recovered 10 kg of gold biscuits from the house of Satyanarayan Verma, a key accused.

During interrogation, Verma disclosed that he had purchased 15 kg of gold biscuits using the scam money. However, SIT officials could recover only 10 kg of gold biscuits from Verma’s and his relatives’ houses in Hyderabad on Thursday. Verma had also bought four flats in Nizamabad.

Earlier, the officials recovered a Lamborghini car worth Rs 3.3 crore from Verma. They also recovered Rs 8 crore from Verma’s relatives’ houses. Verma, 36, was arrested in Hyderabad on June 13 for allegedly opening 18 fake bank accounts to transfer the scam money. So far, 12 accused have been arrested in connection with the scam.

The scam involves Rs 187.33 crore kept in different accounts which was diverted to a bank in Bengaluru.