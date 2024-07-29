FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Centre’s allocation high, Karnataka government spreading false information

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Sunday lashed out at the Congress-led state government, alleging that it is spreading misinformation that the Centre is not giving the state its due.
Addressing the first press conference in Bengaluru after presenting the budget, Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, reeld out statistics to claim that the allocation from the Centre to the state has increased substantially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. “The current government in Karnataka keeps doing wrong ‘prachar’, which, I am sorry to say, is not helping anybody,” she said.
Karnataka has been allocated Rs 45,485.80 crore as tax devolution and Rs 15,299.7 crore as grant-in- aid in the 2024-25 budget. From 2014, when Modi came to power for the first time, and 2024, Rs 2,95,818 was budgeted as tax devolution and Rs 2,36,955 as grant-in-aid for the state, she said. In comparison, it was Rs 81,791 crore and Rs 60,779 crore, respectively under the UPA rule, she said.
“This means, under the UPA rule, every year for ten years, Karnataka received Rs 8,179 crore and under Modi 3.0, this year alone Rs 45,485.80 has been budgeted for Karnataka,” she said.
Nirmala: Budget announcements will benefit state
“There is no comparison... but why is this ‘wrong prachar’ going on,” she wondered.
Under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure, states are provided 50-year interest-free loans, whose interest is borne by the Centre. “This is done beyond the Finance Commission’s recommendation. The PM took this step as he feels the states should be steadfast in developing their infrastructure after the onslaught of Covid,” she added.
Under the scheme, Rs 305 core was allocated in 2020-21, Rs 452 crore in 2021-22, Rs 3,399 crore in 2022-23, Rs 3,879 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 2,006 crore in 2024-25. By the end of this financial year, the state would have received Rs 10,041 crore in total, she claimed.
Under the Railways, Rs 7,559 crore was allocated in this budget, while it was a mere Rs 835 crore annually between 2009 and 2014, she said. The announcements in the budget, including schemes for the youth, MSMEs, agriculture R&D and Rs 1,000 crore venture capital for space vertical, will also benefit Bengaluru and Karnataka, she said.