FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Centre’s allocation high, Karnataka government spreading false information

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Sunday lashed out at the Congress-led state government, alleging that it is spreading misinformation that the Centre is not giving the state its due.

Addressing the first press conference in Bengaluru after presenting the budget, Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, reeld out statistics to claim that the allocation from the Centre to the state has increased substantially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. “The current government in Karnataka keeps doing wrong ‘prachar’, which, I am sorry to say, is not helping anybody,” she said.

Karnataka has been allocated Rs 45,485.80 crore as tax devolution and Rs 15,299.7 crore as grant-in- aid in the 2024-25 budget. From 2014, when Modi came to power for the first time, and 2024, Rs 2,95,818 was budgeted as tax devolution and Rs 2,36,955 as grant-in-aid for the state, she said. In comparison, it was Rs 81,791 crore and Rs 60,779 crore, respectively under the UPA rule, she said.

“This means, under the UPA rule, every year for ten years, Karnataka received Rs 8,179 crore and under Modi 3.0, this year alone Rs 45,485.80 has been budgeted for Karnataka,” she said.