Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy made to wait as government guest house locked in Nanjangud

MYSURU: JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, despite being a Union minister, was made to wait for over 15 minutes outside the Nanjangud Government Guest House as the meti, the person who is in charge of the guesthouse, was untraceable. When JDS leaders and workers failed to contact the meti, Kumaraswamy rushed off to Mysuru to attend the party workers’ meeting. The incident happened on Sunday morning when Kumaraswamy, JDS former MLA SR Mahesh and other leaders visited Nanjangud for a darshan at the Srikanteshwara Swamy temple.

After performing pujas, Kumaraswamy and his retinue wanted to go to the guesthouse to take some rest before leaving for Mysuru. But to their shock, the guesthouse was locked and JDS workers and leaders could not contact the meti. All the while, Kumaraswamy sat in the car waiting. As the clock ticked by and there seemed to be no solution, Kumaraswamy chose to leave the temple town as he had to attend the party workers’ meeting at a private hotel on Bogadi Road on Mysuru outskirts around 9.30 am. Deputy Commissioner Reddy, who has ordered an inquiry, said action will be taken against the guilty for the lapses.