No permission for BJP-JD(S) foot march; will counter politically, says ruling Congress in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka police will not grant permission to the planned BJP-JD(S)' foot march, Home Minister G Parameshwara declared on Monday, as the ruling Congress said the opposition's move seeking to highlight alleged scams and put the government on the mat would be countered politically.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra asserted that the week-long foot march from here to Mysuru from August 3 -- demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged scam in allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to his wife Parvathi, and financial irregularities in a state-run corporations, cannot be suppressed.

Hitting back at the opposition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the ruling Congress will counter politically opposition's foot march.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police will not give permission for the foot march officially, but will not stop them either.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said: "We will not give permission for the 'padayatre' (foot march), let them (BJP-JDS) do it, we won't say no, but the police department will not officially give any permission."

"Let them protest. There will be several legal matters so we don't give permission. Even we were not given when we held the padayatre (When BJP was in power). We did it too (without permission). We won't stop them; we will facilitate and ensure no problem happens to them," he said.

Asked whether the Congress is making any plans to counter the opposition's foot march, Parameshwara said the state president D K Shivakumar is preparing a strategy.

"We will have to counter it. They are doing politics, so we too will have to do politics. We will do it from the party, not by using the government," he said.