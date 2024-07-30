CM, DCM summoned to Delhi: Possible change of guard in Karnataka?

‘Rumours of change in CM being floated by vested interests’

MUDA hit the headlines after opposition parties raised a storm over the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, for giving up 3.16 acres for the development of Devanoor Layout by MUDA.

Meanwhile, TNIE spoke to some Congress leaders, who outrightly ruled out any change of guard and reposed faith in Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “These rumours are being floated by some vested interests at a time when the five guarantees are picking up in Karnataka,” said a senior party leader.

Sources in the party said the party central leaders may have summoned Karnataka’s CM and DyCM to New Delhi to get direct information about the political developments in the state and there are no talks about change in leadership. The ST Development Corporation and MUDA issues are likely to come up for discussions during their meeting with the central leaders.