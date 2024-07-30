Have faith in government, don’t believe opposition charges: Karnataka CM to people

MYSURU: With opposition parties cornering the government on alleged scams in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and MUDA, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed to the people not to believe opposition charges and to have faith in the government, which has delivered on its guarantees.

He was talking to the media ahead of visiting New Delhi along with DyCM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday. The CM is leaving for Delhi by a special aircraft at 11 am and will reach New Delhi at 1.30 pm. He will return to Bengaluru around 11 pm.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of trying to destabilise the government. He also alleged that Centre is misusing IT and ED, while BJP is involved in blackmail politics.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, 121 ED cases have been filed, of which 115 are against opposition parties. These are aimed at demoralising and destabilising governments and sending chief ministers to jail.

“We are not against any investigation, but it should be as per the rule book and not politically motivated,” he added.

Defending the decision to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting along with other state governments ruled by opposition parties, he said it was to protest against the injustice done to the state in the budget and the 15th Finance Commission. Karnataka has not got its due despite accruing the second-highest amount of tax to the Centre.

" What has the Centre given to Karnataka, as compared to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh?," he asked.