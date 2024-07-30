Have faith in government, don’t believe opposition charges: Karnataka CM to people

MYSURU: With opposition parties cornering the government on alleged scams in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and MUDA, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed to the people not to believe opposition charges and to have faith in the government, which has delivered on its guarantees.
He was talking to the media ahead of visiting New Delhi along with DyCM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday. The CM is leaving for Delhi by a special aircraft at 11 am and will reach New Delhi at 1.30 pm. He will return to Bengaluru around 11 pm.
On Monday, Siddaramaiah accused the opposition of trying to destabilise the government. He also alleged that Centre is misusing IT and ED, while BJP is involved in blackmail politics.
He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, 121 ED cases have been filed, of which 115 are against opposition parties. These are aimed at demoralising and destabilising governments and sending chief ministers to jail.
“We are not against any investigation, but it should be as per the rule book and not politically motivated,” he added.
Defending the decision to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting along with other state governments ruled by opposition parties, he said it was to protest against the injustice done to the state in the budget and the 15th Finance Commission. Karnataka has not got its due despite accruing the second-highest amount of tax to the Centre.
" What has the Centre given to Karnataka, as compared to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh?," he asked.
Congress has come to power winning 136 seats, but opposition parties are spreading lies and trying to destabilise the government as they have done in other states, he alleged.
“We are giving Rs 4,500 to each family through various schemes,” he said, and dared opposition parties to wind up guarantee schemes.
On the BJP allegation that he is anti-Dalit for diverting funds from SCP-TSP for the guarantees, he said no BJP-ruled state has introduced the SCP/STP rule, while Karnataka has set aside 24 per cent of the budget (Rs 48,000 crore) for the downtrodden. There is no such scheme by the union government and the opposition has no moral right to speak about Dalits and backward classes, he added.
Corruption has reduced: CM
The CM said corruption has been contained under the Congress government as compared to the previous BJP government. He denied the accusation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that Karnataka is a corrupt state and accused BJP and JDS of trying to dent the state’s image by giving a corrupt tag to the state in Parliament.
Claiming that there is no scam in MUDA, he said the government has constituted a judicial commission to clear the air. But the BJP did not order a judicial probe or refer to the CBI nearly 20 cases, including the misuse of funds during Covid, he added. Opposition parties want to politicise the issue and take out padayatra. Congress will reply politically, he added.
He denied Nirmala’s charge that investors are leaving the state, and said that in fact, investors are leaving the country under the BJP rule.